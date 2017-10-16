Wildfires are currently ravaging central and north Portugal. According to the BBC, twelves of the fires, which started this weekend, are still burning. At one point 145 different fires were burning in the area.

Hurricane conditions are thought to have been worsened by Hurricane Ophelia, which is urging with it strong winds across the western coast of Europe. More than 50 people have been reported as injured in Portugal, with 15 of those reported to be in serious condition. A least 27 people have died as a result of the fire, and several are also still missing.

CBS reports that the fatalities occurred in a densely forested part of Portugal. Four deaths have been reported so far in neighboring Spain, which is also dealing with the fires.

A state of emergency has currently been declared in Portugal north of the Tagus river, where more than 6,000 firefighters and 1,800 vehicles were deployed this morning.

The fires continue to be quite serious due to the high temperatures in the area. Cooler weather is approaching, and rain is expected to arrive in the area later today.