Macy's Will Open On Thanksgiving Day. Here's When You Can Start Shopping

As some retailers trim their Thanksgiving Day hours or keep their doors shut entirely, department store giant Macy’s is bucking the trend.

In preparation for the shopping extravaganza known as Black Friday, Macy’s opening the doors at its full-line stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, November 23, the company confirmed to Fortune. That’s the same time Macy’s opened on Thanksgiving Day last year.

“As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer,” a Macy’s representative said. “Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay.”

The news comes as some retailers and mall operators are beginning to dial it back on pre-Black Friday shopping hours. CBL Properties, which has 62 malls in the U.S., said all of its locations would be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Costco, H&M, Home Depot, and Pier 1 have made similar decisions.

It’s a reversal of a trend that started in 2010, when stores increasingly started to open their doors on Thanksgiving rather than waiting for Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Granted, some retailers have been ahead of that curve. Wal-Mart, for example, has been open on Thanksgiving Day for the past 30 years.