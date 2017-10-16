Apple employees will be able to shoot hoops and play tennis at the company’s new Apple Park headquarters.

Aerial videographer Matthew Roberts released new drone footage Monday of Apple’s new headquarters, spanning 175 acres in Cupertino, Calif.

The drone footage shows some overhead shots of the nearly-finished campus, with several up-close shots of the massive 2.8 million spherical building serving as Apple Park’s centerpiece, where employees will be working. The video also shows new paved paths that crisscross throughout the campus, while big trucks are shown to be transporting trees to their designated planting areas.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple aapl is also installing two big basketball and tennis courts for employees to use during their spare time. The courts however, appear to be unfinished as of when the video was recording, depicting a few massive empty lots for the time being.

In September, drone pilot Duncan Sinfield recorded aerial footage of Apple Park in prelude to the company’s latest iPhone launch.

Sinfield’s footage also featured Apple’s new auditorium, the Steve Jobs Theater, where Apple recently held its big media event and unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, among other products.