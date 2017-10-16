Here Are the Toys Amazon Predicts Will Be Hot This Holiday Season

Amazon is warming up its holiday marketing machine.

The online retailer has posted its predictions of the 100 hottest holiday toys – and there are some familiar options in the list.

Lego, a childhood favorite for generations, makes a strong showing with a few kits from the recent Lego Ninjago Movie. (Prices on those range from $40-$160.) Lego Friends, which is more popular with girls, also has a kit on the list. And Lego’s STEM-friendly building and coding kit, at $160, made the list as well.

Robots—whether in STEM-focused build-’em-yourself kits or in the guise of Star Wars toys—look like a popular choice this year, if Amazon’s predictions are on point. Sphero’s R2-D2 and BB-8 toys both get shout-outs, as does Cozmo, an app-enabled robot/bulldozer fusion. And Wonder Workshop’s Dash Robot, a favorite last year, is back to entice children’s wish lists.

Not everything is super high tech on Amazon’s list, though. Board games like Pie Face Sky High, Connect 4 and Soggy Dog are included. The old school Spirograph design set is there as well. And it wouldn’t be holiday shopping list without Barbie. This year’s 2017 Holiday doll, says Amazon, is sure to be a hit.