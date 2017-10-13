Term Sheet -- Friday, October 13

SECRETS & MONEY

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

BAD OUTCOME: The Wall Street Journal published a jaw-dropping story about how a hot tech startup misled customers with manipulated information. Outcome Health, a Chicago-based in-office medical advertising startup, has raised $500 million in venture funding at a $5 billion pre-money valuation. Investors include Goldman Sachs and Alphabet’s investment arm CapitalG.

Outcome installs video screens in doctors’ offices and charges pharmaceutical companies to run ads on them aimed at patients. Bill Gurley praised Outcome’s CEO Rishi Shah as “the real deal” and “a class act.” It all sounds good until you find out that some employees charged pharmaceutical companies for ad placements on more video screens than Outcome had actually installed, according to the WSJ. The startup also reportedly provided inflated data to measure how well ads performed and manipulated third-party analyses showing the effectiveness of the ads. Here’s a snippet from the story:

“Some advertisers required Outcome to provide affidavits with screenshots showing their ads had run in doctors’ offices. Outcome employees sometimes grabbed a screenshot of an ad from their own computers, edited it to add a timestamp and doctor identification number to make them appear genuine, and affixed Mr. Desai’s electronic signature, say people who prepared the documents.”

Here’s an example of yet another unicorn startup whose optics veer too far from the reality of its operations. Like I’ve said previously, big ambitions, positive press, and slick marketing are not enough to build a sustainable business. Neither are doctored screenshots and inflated numbers. Friendly reminder: we have an anonymous tip box here.

STEALTH MODE: In other startup news, Magic Leap, a Florida-based wearable tech company, may be raising as much as $1 billion in Series D funding at a valuation between $6.5 and $7 billion, according to TechCrunch. Allow me to remind you that the secretive company hasn’t even released a product to the public yet. But this hasn’t stopped the money from pouring in. Existing investors include Alibaba, Qualcomm, and Google. The following is from a September story on Magic Leap:

“Magic Leap has wowed investors with a promise to perfect a futuristic field, augmented reality, that all the leading consumer technology companies are actively chasing. But it has never given a launch date for its device and offered few details on how it would work.”

Because this company has kept the details of its technology largely to itself, my questions continue to be: How can you do due diligence on a promise? When do investors start to look past audacious visions and the massive valuations?