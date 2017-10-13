On Point

Paypal’s diversity report shows progress for women…. The company released its second diversity report since splitting from eBay in 2015, and shows real gains in the representation of women in the leadership ranks: The number of women at the vice president level in the company increased by 20% in the past year, and 25% of technical roles are held by women. The number of black employees remained the same, though the representation of Latin, Asian, and “other” employees increased by 1%. The big news is at the board level, however. Fortune

Opinion: What if Puerto Rico were Iowa? Paul Krugman turns the table in this opinion piece, asking how the administration would respond if Iowa had been ravaged by a national disaster, not a faraway island filled with brown-skinned people with no political clout. “[T]he Trump administration seems increasingly to see this tragedy as a public relations issue, something to be spun — partly by blaming the victims — rather than as an urgent problem to be solved,” he writes. “Puerto Ricans would doubtless be getting better treatment if they were all of, say, Norwegian descent.” New York Times

Did Facebook’s blind spots lead to Russian interference and abuse on the platform? Early Facebook investor Roger McNamee asked company founder Mark Zuckerberg to “come clean” about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election in a USA Today op-ed this week. But in follow-up remarks on CNBC, McNamee identifies the bigger problem at work. “I am quite certain that it never occurred to Facebook that a foreign country was going to come in and mess with our elections,” McNamee said. “But the reality is that they also had a business model that said, ‘It’s not our responsibility what people do on the platform.’ And I think that was wrong.” CNBC

Welcome to the minority recruitment industry According to this piece from Quartz, the diversity movement in tech had a birthday yesterday. Four years ago, Tracy Chou, an engineer at Pinterest, published a post on Medium, that revealed the company’s poor track record in recruiting and retaining women engineers. The next year, tech giants Google, Facebook and Apple followed suit. Savvy people like Ryan Williams, a co-founder of Jopwell, a minority talent matchmaking platform, saw an opportunity. “We’re at the tip of the iceberg here, in terms of what companies are going to be (spending),” he says of mulit-cultural recruitment. While Fortune 500 companies spend some $16 billion annually on hiring, he says that only about $2.5 million of that is earmarked for diversity. No place to go but up? Quartz