Maybe you’ve heard about Krispy Kreme’s Friday the 13th deal: Any two dozen doughnuts today only at the popular chain for only $13.

Loading up on sugary pastries is one way to safely get through this superstitious holiday. But alas, this deal isn’t so easy to find.

If you Google “Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th special”, doughnut deal hunters will find a few links with a coupon. But the coupon has to be scanned at a Krispy Kreme location. Only two redemptions are allowed per scan. And so it’s safe to assume those online versions, which have almost certainly already been used more than once, won’t help.

But there is some heartening news for the most desperate seekers of the elusive Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th special. A Krispy Kreme spokeswoman says this is part of their rewards program. The offer was emailed to current rewards members yesterday for redemption today. So check your inbox.

Not a member? Just download the app and get in on the next deal the confectionary sends out.

For the rest of the sad doughnut-less masses this Friday the 13th, there is one other option. After 5 p.m. tonight, walk into your Krispy Kreme and snag a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut.

#FridayNightSpice is back this Friday at 5pm! Because we love you. And we love #PumpkinSpice Orignial Glazed Doughnuts. (10/13, US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/Je9yNAAmx5 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) October 11, 2017

The company has brought back the popular doughnut variety for a limited time. The Pumpkin Spice Glazed doughnut will make its encore appearances every Friday after 5 p.m., beginning the 13th. That’s today! The deal ends Oct. 26.

On Oct. 26, Krispy Kreme will make the Pumpkin Spice Glazed doughnut available all day.