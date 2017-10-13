Aston Martin unveiled the DB11 on Friday, a luxury convertible that could help extend a turnaround at the British carmaker that is being helped by cost-cutting and surging sales of its DB11 luxury sports car.

Deliveries of the upcoming DB11 Volante, which has a sticker price of $216,000, are planned to start in the second quarter of 2018.

The new model is designed to be lighter and sportier than its predecessor while still adding interior space and comforts that a well-heeled Aston Martin owner may expect. Features include heated steering wheel to encourage owners to keep the top down even when the temperature drops.

Here are the important specs:

A new 4.0-liter twin-turbo 503 brake horsepower V8 engine

A new bonded aluminum structure, which debuted in the DB11 Coupe.

An 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission and electric power steering

The interior has new features too, including wood or carbon fiber veneer panels on the seat backs.

Then there’s the convertible’s tailored fabric top that comes in bordeaux red, black silver, and grey silver.

The updated roof takes 14 seconds to lower and 16 seconds to close. It can be operated remotely using the key, or while on the move at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour with a 31 mph headwind, Aston Martin says.