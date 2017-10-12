Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspended As She Renews Attacks on Hollywood

Actress Rose McGowan says her Twitter account was suspended Wednesday after she escalated her accusations surrounding the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

In an Instagram post, McGowan said she was facing a 12-hour ban from the social media site for violating Twitter’s rules. (That ban will expire early today and she will be free to continue posting at that time.)

McGowan, who has been one of Weinstein’s fiercest critics, implied the ban was part of a conspiracy in announcing it, saying “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE”

While the notification McGowan posted does not cite any specific posts, the actress (who starred in the WB’s Charmed from 2001 to 2006) had sent angry tweets to Ben Affleck after the actor posted Weinstein’s alleged actions “made him sick”.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan, in 1997, reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident at the Sundance Film Festival. As more and more women come forward to accuse the film mogul of inappropriate behavior, she has been a leading critic of Weinstein, his company and many of his former supporters.