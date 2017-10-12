Kellyanne Conway at MPW, More Harvey Weinstein, Boy Scouts Let Girls In: Broadsheet for Oct. 12

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The Boy Scouts are no longer a boys’ club, even more Harvey Weinstein news, and we wrap up the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. Have a lovely Thursday.

NEWS FROM THE MPW SUMMIT • A silver lining? Gretchen Carlson told the MPW audience that while the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein have not come as a shock, she has been “buoyed” by the number of women—both household names and not—who have made public accusations against the film mogul. “If I had anything to do with those women feeling empowered to have a voice, my life has had so much purpose,” the former Fox News anchor said. Her own sexual harassment suit against Roger Ailes last summer sparked a flurry of similar suits and ultimately led to the Fox News chairman’s resignation. Fortune • King on Kaepernick. Billie Jean King—tennis icon, gender warrior, and the subject of the film Battle of the Sexes—says that while she doesn’t quite agree with the practice of kneeling during the national anthem, she respects “that he was peaceful,” referring to former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. Moreover, she told the women in D.C., NFL players are right to point out racial injustice: “People of color still aren’t getting a fair shake. They’re just not.” Fortune •Don’t blame us.NBC reporter Katy Tur was one of the earliest news correspondents assigned to Donald Trump’s campaign trail—meaning she spent more than 500 days traveling the country with the now-president. She told the Summit that although many blame the media for “electing Trump,” he was a force long before he garnered national attention. “He was getting 20,000 people to show up at a rally in August of 2015 at a time when Jeb [Bush] and Marco [Rubio] were getting maybe a couple hundred,” Tur recalled. “He got a lot of attention because he was getting a lot of attention.” Fortune • Wrestling with new media. While many media and live event companies are struggling, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) just reported record quarterly revenue. How does it do it? Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon shared the wrestling company’s secret: The WWE has structured its “content ecosystem” around the feedback it gets from its fans. “Our audience tells us what they love, what they don’t like, and—worst—what they don’t care about,” she told MPW attendees. Fortune • No such thing as e-commerce. Kirsten Green, founder of VC firm Forerunner Ventures, says she doesn’t believe in e-commerce—”We call it commerce,” she said, arguing that separating physical stores from digital marketplaces is bad for business. Rebecca Minkoff, founder of her eponymous fashion brand, agreed, adding that it’s important to meet customers where they are: “I have to make sure my girl chooses us,” she said. Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: President Donald Trump plans to name cybersecurity expert Kirstjen Nielsen as his next secretary of homeland security.