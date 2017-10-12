NEWS FROM THE MPW SUMMIT

• Blowback for speaking up… Actress Rose McGowan was suspended from Twitter Thursday after telling fellow actor Ben Affleck to “f— off” and accusing him of having prior knowledge of Weinstein’s actions. The actor has been caught in the cross-fire of the scandal after he issued a statement condemning the media mogul; it then re-emerged that he once groped then-MTV co-host Hilarie Burton on live TV (he has since apologized). Fortune

• …And for staying quiet. Kellyanne is criticizing Hillary Clinton for her silence on Weinstein, tweeting: “It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman’s rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexual assaults.” Meanwhile, a guest on the Fox News show led by host Tucker Carlson likened the ongoing saga to Hillary Clinton running for president and championing women, despite allegations of sexual misconduct against her husband President Bill Clinton. Newsweek

• Spasibo, Sandberg. Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday confirmed reports that the House Intelligence Committee will be publicizing thousands of Facebook ads linked to Russia that appeared during the 2016 election. In addition to the ads, the social network will be handing over the pages they link to and supporting targeting data to Congress, the company’s COO said. Fortune

• A win in India. India’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that sex with an underage wife constitutes rape. The decision overturned a previous clause that permitted men to have sex with a married girl as young as 15. Marital rape is not recognized as a crime in India, but sex with a child under 18 is considered rape. Under the new ruling, girls who are raped by their husbands can bring charges within one year of the offense. Time

• Vocally fried. You’ve probably heard of “up-talk,” that tendency of some people—mostly young women—to finish their sentences as if they are asking. The opposite of that is called “vocal fry,” in which the speaker lowers his or her voice at the end of words and phrases. In this fascinating WSJ video, a language scholar explores what causes the sound and why women are more likely to be criticized for it. WSJ