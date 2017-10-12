These Hollywood Studios Are Joining Disney's 'Movies Anywhere' Digital Service

Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Movies Anywhere service was developed by Walt Disney dis to provide a single app and website where customers can find movies they have purchased from a variety of retailers.

Comcast’s Universal Pictures cmcsa , Time Warner’s Warner Bros twx , Twenty-First Century Fox’s 20th Century Fox fox , and Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Entertainment sne have signed on to the effort, the statement said.

Hollywood’s movie studios are looking for ways to encourage digital sales of movies after they leave theaters in order to help make up for the decline in popularity of physical DVDs.

The free Movies Anywhere service, launched in the United States on Wednesday, initially will allow users to access movies purchased from Apple’s iTunes aapl , Amazon.com’s Amazon Video amzn , Alphabet’s Google Play googl , and Walmart’s Vudu wmt . Other retailers and studios may join in the future.