Some Charter Cable Subscribers May Lose MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon

Along with Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

By Reuters
Oct 11, 2017

Viacom, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, said on Wednesday it was unable to come to a distribution deal with Charter Communications as part of its ongoing negotiations with the cable television distributor.

Charter’s Spectrum subscribers may see a disruption in service, Viacom said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Charter moved Viacom’s viab flagship networks to its most expensive programming tier, a move that threatened the media company’s affiliate and advertising revenue.

A spokesman for Charter chtr did not immediately return calls outside of business hours.

