Presenting 15 Photos of Vladimir Putin Cuddling With Animals

Photography
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Self-driving CarsSelf-Driving Cars Can Soon Cruise This State’s Highways Without Anyone Inside
GM Expands Fleet Of Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt Electric Cars
QualcommQualcomm Gets Huge Fine in This Country For Antitrust Violations
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsHouston Rockets Owner: It’d Be a ‘Compliment’ for Beyonce to Own Part of the Team
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles attend the Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on January 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
RUSSIA-TURKMENISTAN-DIPLOMACY
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, left, presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi, on October 11, 2017.Maxim Shemetov — AFP/Getty Images
RUSSIA-TURKMENISTAN-DIPLOMACY
Turkmenistan's President Berdimuhamedov meets with his Russian counterpart Putin in Sochi
RUSSIA-JAPAN-PUTIN-INTERVIEV
OLY-2014-RUS-RUSSIA-PUTIN-POLITICS
President Vladimir Putin Receives World Leaders to Sochi
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region
Russia's PM Putin and Dima Sokolov play with Bulgarian shepherd dog at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hu
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks o
TOPIX RUSSIA BLAIR G8
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front)
Russian president vladimir putin during a physical training session in a gym at his country residence in novo-ogaryov in the moscow region, june 16, 2003.
Russian president vladimir putin with his wife lyudmila and their dogs at their residence in novo-ogaryov in the moscow region, september 2, 2002.
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, left, presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to h
... VIEW MORE

Maxim Shemetov — AFP/Getty Images
1 of 15
Vladimir Putin

Presenting 15 Photos of Vladimir Putin Cuddling With Animals

Kirsten Korosec
5:53 PM ET

Cuddly and Putin are two words that don't exactly go together. Unless, there's a dog, or some other furry creature, involved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's love of dogs has been well documented over the years. Photos of Putin with his dogs are almost as prevalent as the long photographic history of him trying to "manly." Who can forget the many shirtless hunting and shirtless horseback riding photos?

And now Putin has a new addition to his furbaby family. On Wednesday, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov gave Putin a puppy as a gift for his 65th birthday. The puppy is a Central Asian Shepherd, a native breed that is also known as Alabai.

During the puppy presentation, Berdymukhamedov holds Verny up up the scruff of the neck, his furry body dangling in a way that immediately evokes images of Simba's birth in The Lion King, until Putin stands up and takes his gift. He cradles Verny and then kisses him on his head, before placing him on the ground.

The image, which was circulating across the Internet Wednesday, was almost enough to make you forget—for just a moment—who Putin is, and what he's done (or has been accused of doing). Among the allegations: spying, imprisoning Russian billionaires, murdering opponents, and other nefarious deeds.

But alas, look Putin with a puppy. Maybe he's just misunderstood.

This is not the first time a world leader has presented Putin with a puppy. (Nor is it the first time other world leaders have received them: Leaders of the U.S., U.K., and Germany, among many others, have been gifted animals as part of diplomatic exchanges.)

Bulgaria's premier gave Putin a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy in 2010. A Japanese official presented Putin with an Akita named Yume in 2012 as a thank you gift for Russia's assistance following the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

And who could forget Konni, the black Labrador who was frequently by Putin's side? Russian politician Sergéy Kuzhugétovich Shoygú gave Konni to Putin in 1999. (The canine died in 2014.)

Konni is perhaps Putin's most famous dog because of her role during the president's 2007 meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at his home in Sochi. Putin called the dog—whose full name was "Connie Paulgrave"—into the room during a meeting with Merkel, who had been bitten once years earlier, was visibly concerned about the animal. The interaction between the two, which the New Yorker recounted in a piece on Merkel years later, provided a glimpse into Putin's particular brand of intimidation.

Of course, puppies are not the only animal that Putin loves. He's also quite taken with cats—specifically big cats like leopards and tigers that are symbols of power.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE