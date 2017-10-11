Eavesdropping Google Home Mini Units Are Igniting Privacy Concerns

Google has acknowledged an issue with a limited number of its brand new web-connected speakers that listened—too much—to what their owners were saying.

The issue is that some Google Home Minis recorded what their owners said all the time, according to tech site Android Police. Devices like the Google Home and Amazon Echo are supposed to “listen” only after hearing their “wake” word. Thereafter, users can ask them to order a pizza or a taxi or check on the weather. The personal home assistants are supposed to do what’s asked and then go back to sleep until the wake word is detected again.

However, on Tuesday, the Android Police reviewer reported that his Home Mini was listening to him “24/7” (meaning 24 hours a day, seven days a week) and transmitted his words to Google goog , which stored “pretty much everything going on around my Home Mini.”

Google debuted the miniature version of its web-connected module in San Francisco last week. The company subsequently acknowledged the problem and issued a fix, but noted that the glitch affected only a small number Google Home Minis models given out at recent company events, including to journalists. The search giant said Google Minis pre-ordered by consumers are fine.

Google also said it has removed “any activity/queries that were created” by the software glitch. Owners can delete any of their past activities from their “My Activity” page.

Still, snafus like this one unsettle some consumers, who worry over how much information their devices collect about them and how that data will be used. For some consumers, the price for convenience—in terms of personal information—turned over to massive tech companies is too high.

Android Police’s reviewer put it well, writing: “Without fail, every time a new listening device comes to market, some tinfoil hat-wearer points out how perfect they would be as modern-day Trojan horses for any of the three-letter acronym organizations—NSA, CIA, FBI—you name it.”