President Trump has found himself another enemy.

Rapper Eminem took on the president on Tuesday in a four-and-a-half minute freestyle played at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Eminem invoked Trump in his opening line, calling it “the calm before the storm right here,” referencing a phrase Trump used last week in regards to military action against North Korea. Throughout his freestyle, Eminem made several specific digs at the president, showing an acute awareness of current events. He referred to Trump’s “support for the Klansmen” in the Charlottesville clash; questioned Trump’s responses to Puerto Rico and Las Vegas; and blasted his attacks on NFL players.

The rapper ended his freestyle calling on his fans to take a side, rapping “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for it for you with this. F*** you.”

Eminem’s verse in support of the NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem in response to police brutality made particular waves on Twitter. He raps, “He gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Colin Kaepernick, who was mentioned specifically in another verse, was one of the first to take to Twitter in support of Eminem, saying that he appreciated the rapper.

LeBron James also reacted on Twitter, quoting Eminem’s line “racism is the only thing he’s Fantastic 4 (fantastic for),” sharing a photo of Thing as a representation of Trump. Other musicians shared their enthusiasm on Twitter too, including Diddy, J. Cole, and T-Pain. Even Ellen Degeneres got in on the action, saying simply “I [heart] Eminem.”