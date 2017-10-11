Chuck E. Cheese Has Added Candy Corn Pizza to Its Menu

Chuck E. Cheese is adding Candy Corn Pizza to its menu for a limited time as part of the kid-friendly restaurant chain’s annual Chucktober celebration.

No need to recoil in horror imagining the sugar rush and chaos that might come from a group of kids eating candy corn pizza. This pizza isn’t made with the iconic Halloween candy. The Candy Corn Pizza features two colors and varieties of cheese the mimic the look of the candy.

Candy is involved, however. Two individual servings of candy corn are served with the pizza for the “perfect mix of sweet and savory,” according to the restaurant’s announcement Wednesday.

The pizza will hit Chuck E. Cheese restaurants nationwide beginning Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.

On Halloween, the company plans to give away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza on the hour, every hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

The Candy Corn Pizza is pretty tame. But Chuck E. Cheese—a subsidiary of Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment, which also owns Peter Piper Pizza, and which generated $924 million in revenue last year—is bringing back another popular pizza that does push the edges of acceptable pizza combos (remember the pumpkin spice pizza?). The “Mac-Cheesy” Pizza, which will be available at location through the end of the year, has a creamy cheese sauce based that’s mixed with elbow macaroni. A melted Colby cheese and whole milk mozzarella cheese is the finishing ingredient on top.