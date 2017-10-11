'I Felt Powerless.' Cara Delevingne Is the Latest Actress to Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Harassment

The 'Suicide Squad' actress is the latest woman to accuse Weinstein of harassment.

By Tom Huddleston, Jr.
3:41 PM ET

Cara Delevingne is the latest woman to speak out against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement on Wednesday, the model and Suicide Squad actress claimed that Weinstein tried to kiss her during a meeting in 2014 and that he also attempted to coerce Delevingne into kissing another woman in front of him. Delevingne, who posted her full statement on Instagram, said the meeting in question happened when she was in talks with The Weinstein Company about landing a role in the film Tulip Fever, which was released earlier this year.

Delevingne said in her statement that Weinstein boasted during their meeting “about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature.” The producer then invited Delevingne to his hotel room, where she found another woman waiting. “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

When she tried to leave the room, Delevingne said, Weinstein blocked the door and tried to kiss her “on the lips,” but she was able to get past him. The actress added that she had been hesitant to speak out about her experience with Weinstein. “I felt guilty as if I did something wrong,” she said. “I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

A growing number of actresses have come forward in the past week to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment or, in some cases, assault, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, and Ashley Judd. On Sunday, the board of directors at The Weinstein Company fired Weinstein from the company he co-founded in the wake of the allegations. Weinstein has reportedly checked into a rehab facility for sexual addiction treatment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE