Cara Delevingne is the latest woman to speak out against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement on Wednesday, the model and Suicide Squad actress claimed that Weinstein tried to kiss her during a meeting in 2014 and that he also attempted to coerce Delevingne into kissing another woman in front of him. Delevingne, who posted her full statement on Instagram, said the meeting in question happened when she was in talks with The Weinstein Company about landing a role in the film Tulip Fever, which was released earlier this year.

Delevingne said in her statement that Weinstein boasted during their meeting “about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature.” The producer then invited Delevingne to his hotel room, where she found another woman waiting. “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

When she tried to leave the room, Delevingne said, Weinstein blocked the door and tried to kiss her “on the lips,” but she was able to get past him. The actress added that she had been hesitant to speak out about her experience with Weinstein. “I felt guilty as if I did something wrong,” she said. “I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

A growing number of actresses have come forward in the past week to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment or, in some cases, assault, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, and Ashley Judd. On Sunday, the board of directors at The Weinstein Company fired Weinstein from the company he co-founded in the wake of the allegations. Weinstein has reportedly checked into a rehab facility for sexual addiction treatment.