With the release of the long-awaited official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars fans are once again analyzing every frame for hints as to what to expect when the film opens in a little over two months on Dec. 15.

Good news for fans: That trailer gave plenty of hints about what Episode VIII might hold.

For Disney, it’s a sure hit. The Force Awakens brought in more than $2 billion at the box office. And last year’s Rogue One, the first spinoff of the series, took in more than $1 billion. And neither of those figures includes home video sales, merchandising or pay per view. So what can fans expect this time around?

First off, if you didn’t stay up for Monday Night Football and haven’t watched it a time or eight this morning as you sip your coffee, give the new trailer a look.

Pretty good, huh? So, even discounting what are likely the red herrings inserted by director Rian Johnson, there seem to be some notable takeaways from the 2:34 clip.

Luke takes the lightsaber

No reason to wonder what happens at the very beginning of the film. After the cliffhanger of The Force Awakens, we see Luke Skywalker tentatively taking back his old lightsaber from Rey. He doesn’t seem especially happy about it, though. (Our question: Will we learn how Maz Kanata ended up with the thing?)

Finn faces his past

Former stormtrooper Finn, played by John Boyega, emerges from the coma he was in at the finale of The Force Awakens and looks ready to continue the fight. The trailer shows a battle between him and Captain Phasma, the First Order enforcer who intrigued audiences two years ago. Game of Thrones fans will know Gwendoline Christie, the actress who plays her, as the sword-wielding Brienne. Based on Finn’s outfit in the fight, he appears to be on some sort of undercover mission in the First Order at the time.

We’re gonna learn a lot more about Supreme Leader Snoke

Snoke, the third trilogy’s equivalent of The Emperor, was a shadow figure in Episode VII, but he appears in the flesh this time around, giving Andy Serkis lots more scenery to chew. That’s always a good thing.

Porgs will be divisive

Yep, they’re cute, but Porgs, the otter-like specials that were introduced in The Last Jedi are bound to be a wedge for Star Wars fans. Some have sworn to riot if the creatures are harmed. Others, after hearing one scream in the trailer, suspect they’re the new Jar Jar Binks. (Either way, they’re a marketing bonanza for Disney.)

Luke Skywalker has seen some stuff, man

Old Man Skywalker is nothing like that kid who used to blast womp rats on Tatooine and whined his way through his first Death Star. This Luke Skywalker is more like The Dark Knight incantation of Batman. We’ll learn why, it appears, as the story of what sent Luke into seclusion will seemingly be an integral part of the story. He’s definitely nervous about Rey’s strength with the Force, though. We can only hope that by the end of the film, he casts aside those doubts and fears and reminds the galaxy (and fans) of the true power of the light side.