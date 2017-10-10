On Point

A new report shows that men aren’t helping women succeed in the workplace as much as they think And nobody is helping women of color. This is the conclusion of this year’s Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey and LeanIn.org, which surveyed the human resources practices of 222 companies with a total combined workforce of more than 12 million people. Click through for the report and a synopsis, but here’s one taste: Millennial men sound like feminists, but are the least likely to say that gender parity is important. “The largest gap in personal commitment — saying gender equality is important and being willing to address it — shows up in this age group, with young women being the most committed and young men being the least committed.” Fortune

The Trump Administration has let the Jones Act waiver expire for Puerto Rico The Jones Act states that goods shipped between U.S. ports must be either from American made or pay fees and tariffs. The administration created a temporary waiver allowing non-American shipping vessels to enter Puerto Rico without additional penalty after Hurricane Maria. But it has already expired. “We believe that extending the waiver is unnecessary to support the humanitarian relief efforts on the island,” Homeland Security Press Secretary David Lapan told CBS News in a statement. The Act was waived on September 28, though at the time, it was unclear how helpful the measure would be. CBS News

ESPN’s Jemele Hill is suspended, then attacked by President Trump Hill, the now globally famous ESPN host, has been suspended for two weeks after criticizing Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones on Twitter for his announcement that he would pull any player who “disrespects the flag.” Her online observation was succinct: Jones “created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.” This morning, the president piled on. “With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!” Turns out he’s misleading people about the ratings, but that’s hardly the point. CNN Money

Mike Ditka wonders aloud: Oppression? What oppression? Former Bears coach Mike Ditka appeared on a Monday Night Football pre-game television show and the game talk quickly veered into Archie Bunker territory. “I don’t see all the social injustice that some of these people see,” said Ditka. And then this: “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.” Maybe not, and he’s definitely not alone. The interview goes on from there. While it may be entertaining to watch a television host cringe through an interview, it begs a bigger question. What do we say when our manager says the same thing? Chicago Sun Times