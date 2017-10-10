Name of Conde Nast's New LGBTQ Publication Falls Flat

The launch of Conde Nast’s first new independent brand in a decade is being celebrated in publishing circles, but its choice of the publication’s name may have been a bit tone deaf.

Them is a new multi platform editoral property that will debut Oct. 26 that will focus on everything from pop culture to politics through the lens of the LGBTQ community.

“There is a cultural revolution happening that is — as always — spearheaded by young people who believe in fighting for equality, and we want to create a space that’s reflective of this moment,” said Phillip Picardi, chief content officer, in a statement. “We’re excited to showcase the voices and perspectives of people in the community, and prove through our storytelling that, by celebrating them, we’re really celebrating all of us.”

It’s an admirable step for a major media company to bring marginalized voices to the forefront of the conversation in a safe space, but the name — Them — isn’t sitting well with some people, who think it evokes a theme or “Us vs. Them.”

Why not just call it 'those people?' Shudder. Pass. https://t.co/wRFuAHq5YE — Marc Graser (@marcgraser) October 10, 2017

i understand why conde nast is going with Them but the name is shortsighted and pejorative: us vs them comes to mind before inclusive them — Shojo Athletic Gay (@litrallydead) October 4, 2017

still laughing at Condé Nast calling their LGBTQ platform "Them" sorry but that's sooooo inane and embarrassing — atavan halen (@nina_posner) October 7, 2017

Condé Nast wanted to call their new LGBTQ publication ‘Those People’ but they settled for ‘Them’ instead pic.twitter.com/A0MMKTouQO — Caitlin Snark (@CaitlinSnark) October 4, 2017

Before launching Them, Picardi served as digital editorial director for Teen Vogue and Allure. The publication’s launch partners include Burberry, Google, Lyft and GLAAD.