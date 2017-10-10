Good morning.

I had dinner last night at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, a gathering of 400 of the most interesting women in business. The topic for the evening was workforce training and development—which I would argue is the most important economic issue facing the country. Fears that trade and immigration are undercutting the middle class are largely misplaced; and fears that technology will lead to a dearth of jobs ignore the lessons of history. But concern that our workforce doesn’t have the skills it needs to fill available jobs, both now and in the future, is a serious cause for concern.

To her credit, Ivanka Trump, who took part in last night’s panel, has made this one of her top issues. “We have six million vacant jobs in this country,” she said. “That’s both an enormous challenge and an enormous opportunity.” She called on industry and trade organizations to create apprenticeship programs to help develop the necessary skills.

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said “there are jobs today we are out seeking candidates for—autonomy jobs, human-machine engineering jobs, advanced manufacturing jobs.” She said there are other jobs “we know will be needed in the future—data, data analytics, sensor engineers.” And yet the country isn’t adequately training the people necessary to fill them.

Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert told the group that “65% of today’s grammar school kids will end up in jobs that don’t even exist today.” Continuous learning “is something we need public-private partnerships around to drive results.”

The focus on training echoed what we heard last month at the the Fortune and TIME CEO Initiative in New York. This is close to a national crisis, and business and government need to work together to solve it.

You can read more news from the summit here. Tomorrow’s featured guest: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who joins me in the minority.

