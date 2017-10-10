Apple might be the latest company to have nixed a deal with The Weinstein Company.

The iPhone maker has decided against pursuing the development of an Elvis Presley biopic series in light of allegations last week of The Weinstein Company’s co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing women over decades, Deadline is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of Apple’s decision. The report says Apple and The Weinstein Company signed a deal to produce the biopic for Apple Music over the summer. There had been no timetable for its release.

Weinstein came under fire last week after The New York Times published accounts from women who allege to have been sexually harassed by Weinstein. Soon after the report was published, other women came forward to say that they, too, were harassed by the Hollywood executive.

Weinstein was ultimately fired by The Weinstein Company board of directors on Sunday following the numerous allegations.

According to Deadline, The Weinstein Company’s other in-production series for other networks are still moving forward. However, because the Elvis biopic series was so new, Apple was able to nix the deal.

If it had come to fruition, the Apple Music series would have been based on the book Elvis by author Dave Marsh, which examined the famed artist’s life. The series would have also included writings from Presley’s journals. Weinstein would have served as executive producer, according to Deadline.

Apple, which did not formally announce the new series, did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Deadline report.