If you aren’t normally inclined to peruse periodicals featuring feathered models, you may have missed WSJ. magazine’s interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (accompanied by his predecessor, Bill Gates) this weekend. Nadella is one of the most successful, and most thoughtful, CEOs on the scene today, so it’s worth some attention. A few excerpts:

On writing a book mid-career: I ran into Steve Ballmer maybe a couple of months after he had finished as CEO, and I asked him, “Hey, are you writing a book?” And he turned to me and said, “No, that’s in the past.” And that’s when it struck me that maybe while I’m going through it all I should actually reflect on what this process is.

On the importance of empathy: Being hard-core and driven is as essential today as it ever was. But there needs to be humility. The reason why I use the word ‘empathy’ is because the business we are in is to meet the unmet, unarticulated needs of customers. That’s what innovation is all about. And there is no way you’re going to do that without having empathy and curiosity.

On the book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, by Carol Dweck: My wife was reading it probably two or three years before I became CEO, and she forced me to read it, too. It changed my life. The book is about fixed mind-sets versus growth mind-sets. When you have a growth mind-set, you’re always willing to learn…Ultimately the “learn-it-all” will always do better than the “know-it-all”

On the speed of innovation: There’s never been a period, I guess, when there were three of us spending north of $10 billion in tech on research and development. Like $12 billion. Amazon is spending that, Google is spending that, we are spending that.

On the danger automation will kill jobs: Technological displacement is a real issue. But it’s not going to be a binary transition. There will be new kinds of jobs. We’ll need education and re-skilling…continuous learning. Without the technological breakthroughs, we’re not going to have enough growth, and that’s not going to be good for anybody. So let’s optimize for growth and at the same time solve for the displacement and bring meaningful cohesion to society so that people feel they’re able to participate and contribute.

On Karl Marx: The only part of Marxism that makes sense to me now is the notion of creating surplus so that it can create more surplus for others…I believe that even in a capitalist society, having a long-term distribution of surplus that is more equitable is going to be helpful to keep the system stable.

You can read the full interview here. Nadella’s book, Hit Refresh, was published last month. News below.

