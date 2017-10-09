California Fires: Photos of the Inferno That Is Destroying Wine Country

Flames overtake a structure while nearby homes burn in the Napa wine region in California on Oct. 9, 2017. Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images

At least 15 fires across Northern and Southern California have destroyed more than 90,000 acres across the state Monday. The windswept wildfires stoked furiously overnight Sunday, spreading rapidly and causing Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency. Santa Rosa, the largest city in the Northern California impact area, has been hit particularly hard. In the south, evacuations and road closures are in progress around Anaheim.

The Napa area fires have caused considerable damage so far, burning at least 1,500 buildings across Northern California Monday, evacuating as many as 20,000 people across Napa and Sonoma counties.

" Imagine a wind-whipped fire burning at explosive rates," says California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott. "This is 50 miles per hour. Literally it's burning into the city of Santa Rosa ... burning box stores."

In Southern California, another large fire has begun to rage in Anaheim's East Hills. According to Anaheim Fire and Rescue , 200 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has grown from 500 to 2,000 acres between noon and 2 p.m. local time, Monday. In addition to hoses on the ground, the fire department has used six helicopters and six fixed wing aircraft to stop the fire's spread.

#Canyon2Fire [update] west of Gypsum Canyon (Orange County) per @AnaheimFire is now 2,000 acres. Evacuations and road closures in progress. pic.twitter.com/2Yq0VkVej0 - CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017

