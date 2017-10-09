With just over three weeks left until Halloween, the pressure to find the right costume is starting to build. And the deals are getting harder to find.

Amazon is bucking the trend, though, launching a one-day sale that reduces the cost of hundreds of Halloween costumes for everyone in your family.

Want to dress up as a dementor from Harry Potter or Queen Elizabeth? Done. Princesses, Super Heroes and Ninja Turtles? They’ve got them in spades.

And if you’d like to torture your pet and make Fluffy or Fido wear a Halloween costume, there are plenty to choose from there, as well (like this Teen Titans Robin outfit for pups).

Just remember it’s a one-day sale and some of Amazon Halloween costumes will sell out quickly.

Halloween is a kickoff of sorts for retailers for the holiday season. Americans are expected to spend a record $9.1 billion on costumes, candy, decorations and more this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s an 8.3% increase over 2016’s $8.4 million spending.