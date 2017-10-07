This Is What an $11,000 Whisky Advent Calendar Looks Like

What’s better than having 24 glasses of wine in an advent calendar? Having 24 drams of whisky.

This year Drinks by the Dram, a company that sells tasting sets of spirits, has 13 Whisky Advent Calendars for you to choose from. Options range from a standard “Whisky Advent Calendar,” which contains 24 different 3cl bottles from around the globe, to a calendar that contains whisky priced at more than $600 a bottle, to a “Very Old and Rare Whisky Advent Calendar,” which includes tiny bottles so precious the calendar will set you back over $11,000.

The company notes that the demand for its calendars is high, the whiskies offered in some versions could vary depending on how fast they sell. If you’re buying the standard version, here’s what you can expect:

Glenfiddich Experimental Series – Project XX

BenRiach 10 Year Old

Mackmyra Brukswhisky

The Macallan 12 Year Old Sherry Oak

Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky

Glenfarclas 25 Year Old

Kilchoman Sanaig

The Lost Distilleries Blend

Jim Beam Double Oak

Scallywag 13 Year Old

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

Wolfburn Northland Single Malt

Irish Single Malt #1 13 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company)

The Naked Grouse

Kavalan Single Malt Whisky

Dalmore 12 Year Old

Hudson Manhattan Rye

The Half-Century Blend

Talisker 10 Year Old

The Big Strand

Evan Williams White Label

Ailsa Bay Single Malt

Buffalo Trace

Cardhu 12 Year Old

If the company’s $11,000 calendar has captured your interest, you can check out the full list of whisky’s included in it here (Spoiler alert: it’s a whisky-lovers dream and includes sips from some bottles that retail for $19,000).

If whisky isn’t your thing, there’s also a rum, tequila, absinthe, cognac, vodka, and gin advent calendars available on the company’s website.

All of the calendars are available for pre-order now through Amazon and Master of Malt.