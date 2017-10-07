This Is What an $11,000 Whisky Advent Calendar Looks Like

Drinks by the Dram is selling 13 different whisky advent calendars this year.
What’s better than having 24 glasses of wine in an advent calendar? Having 24 drams of whisky.
This year Drinks by the Dram, a company that sells tasting sets of spirits, has 13 Whisky Advent Calendars for you to choose from. Options range from a standard “Whisky Advent Calendar,” which contains 24 different 3cl bottles from around the globe, to a calendar that contains whisky priced at more than $600 a bottle, to a “Very Old and Rare Whisky Advent Calendar,” which includes tiny bottles so precious the calendar will set you back over $11,000.
The company notes that the demand for its calendars is high, the whiskies offered in some versions could vary depending on how fast they sell. If you’re buying the standard version, here’s what you can expect:
- Glenfiddich Experimental Series – Project XX
- BenRiach 10 Year Old
- Mackmyra Brukswhisky
- The Macallan 12 Year Old Sherry Oak
- Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky
- Glenfarclas 25 Year Old
- Kilchoman Sanaig
- The Lost Distilleries Blend
- Jim Beam Double Oak
- Scallywag 13 Year Old
- Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
- Wolfburn Northland Single Malt
- Irish Single Malt #1 13 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company)
- The Naked Grouse
- Kavalan Single Malt Whisky
- Dalmore 12 Year Old
- Hudson Manhattan Rye
- The Half-Century Blend
- Talisker 10 Year Old
- The Big Strand
- Evan Williams White Label
- Ailsa Bay Single Malt
- Buffalo Trace
- Cardhu 12 Year Old
If the company’s $11,000 calendar has captured your interest, you can check out the full list of whisky’s included in it here (Spoiler alert: it’s a whisky-lovers dream and includes sips from some bottles that retail for $19,000).
If whisky isn’t your thing, there’s also a rum, tequila, absinthe, cognac, vodka, and gin advent calendars available on the company’s website.
All of the calendars are available for pre-order now through Amazon and Master of Malt.