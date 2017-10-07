With the New Pixel 2, Google Tries to Play Catch Up to Apple's iPhone X

In unveiling new Pixel 2 phones this week, Google proved that it can keep pace with Apple in terms of features. But can it really break out from the iPhone maker’s shadow in sales—where it counts most?

Google on Wednesday announced two new smartphones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The phones, competitors to Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X, come with 5- and 6-inch screens, respectively, and have thin bezels around their displays, making them look similar to the iPhone X. They also come with high-end cameras, and can run sophisticated apps, thanks to their Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors.

The Internet’s response to the Pixel 2s was generally positive. But not even Alphabet’s Google could sidestep concerns that while Pixel 2s may be good steps forward, they’re no match for the premium iPhone X that Apple will have in stores next month.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

One more thing…A new report this week from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) found that people who own Amazon Echo smart home hubs are more likely to own iPhones than Android devices. They also prefer iPads to Android tablets.