Toymaker Hasbro gave Star Wars fans something to get excited about at New York Comic Con this week with the unveiling of several new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys.

The new toys include 6-inch figures of recent characters like Rey (portrayed onscreen by actress Daisy Ridley) and DJ (Benicio Del Toro), as well as Lando Calrissian from the original Star Wars trilogy. Those figures are part of Hasbro’s new Black Series line of toys that are designed with a new process of inkjet printing the facial features, according to Walt Disney-owned Lucasfilm.

Hasbro also revealed on Thursday a line of 3.75-inch figures of characters who first appeared in 2015’s The Force Awakens, including the Imperial commander Captain Phasma and former stormtrooper Finn. Meanwhile, the toymaker also introduced a new set of figures from its Mighty Muggs line—short vinyl figures with disproportionately large heads—including Rey as well as classic characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa.

Of course, Star Wars fans still have to wait more than two months before Disney’s The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15, but that doesn’t mean the studio and its many merchandising partners can’t help them pass the time with a never-ending stream of new product announcements. Earlier this week, Star Wars and Sphero released a black version of the iconic Star Wars droid R2-D2 (the new version is called R2-Q5) and the media giant has previously held much-hyped events (called “Force Friday“) to announce new Star Wars toys from partners like Hasbro and Mattel.