Here Are All the Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2017

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day to be spent at home. But for those who look forward to getting a jump on the 2017 holiday season with early Black Friday deals, they may be disappointed. Many stores are opting to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

At least 55 major stores will remain closed for Thanksgiving 2017, including Costco, Guitar Center, H&M, Ikea, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Patagonia and Raymour & Flanigan, according to Black Friday deals site Bestblackfriday.com.

Some retailers may even remain closed after Thanksgiving Day on Black Friday, according to the site, which maintains an updated list of 2017 Thanksgiving store closings.

Thanksgiving 2017 falls on Thursday, Nov. 23, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which was the biggest day in the history of U.S. e-commerce in 2016, surpassing Black Friday’s online sales by $110 million.