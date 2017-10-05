This McDonald's Was Selling Cocaine Alongside Burgers and Fries

Some customers at one McDonald’s in New York were apparently ordering more than just burgers and fries.

A night shift manager at a Bronx area McDonald’s was arrested by police as part of a sting dubbed “Operation Off the Menu” for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and crack to undercover officers at the fast-food restaurant, NBC News reported. Consider it a new spin on the happy meal.

The undercover sting was conducted by New York Police Department and critical investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

The manager, Frank Guerrero, was at least creative in his deliveries, according to police reports. Guerrero, who had worked who had worked as a night shift manager for eight years, allegedly sold police cocaine in eight separate transactions. On two occasions Guerrero placed the drugs in a McDonald’s cookie bag that was then put inside a larger order of burgers and fries, according to the report. He also allegedly hid cocaine in a soap dispenser in the McDonald’s bathroom.