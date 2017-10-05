Report: Las Vegas Shooter Booked Rooms in Chicago Facing Lolapalooza

Two months before committing the largest mass murder of modern times, the man behind the Las Vegas shootings may have booked hotel rooms facing the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Stephen Paddock reportedly booked the rooms in August at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago. It’s not clear at this time if he used the rooms or was even in Chicago at the time of the event, which ran Aug. 3 – Aug. 6.

Unnamed law enforcement officials tell USA Today the reservation was scheduled to begin Aug. 1, two days before the start of the festival, with a checkout date on Aug. 6. A second reservation was made two days later. TMZ also reported the news.

Like the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Lollapalooza gathered a crowd of thousands of people. It was held in Grant Park alongside Lake Michigan. Among the attendees were Malia and Sasha Obama, daughters of the former president.

Chicago police say they’re investigating the reports, but would not confirm them on the record.

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

Separately, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said on Wednesday that Paddock had rented several Airbnb rooms in Vegas’ downtown district that corresponded with the “Life is Beautiful ” music festival. That event was held Sept. 22-24.

“Was he doing pre-surveillance?” said Lombardo. “We don’t know yet.”