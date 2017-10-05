Google Pixel 2 pre-orders only started on Wednesday, but already some models are sold out.

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday showcased both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, smartphones that the company says, will compete with Apple’s iPhone 8 line and iPhone X. The smartphones have similar designs and both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, so they should both be powerful. They also come with the customer’s choice of 64GB of 128GB of storage. However, the Google GOOGL Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch screen, dwarfing the 5-inch display in the Pixel 2.

After its event went off on Wednesday, Google immediately opened pre-orders. And now nearly 24 hours later, some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL models are no longer available and have shipment dates of several weeks out.

Here’s a quick rundown of available Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL stock as of 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5. We will update this page as more units are sold through Google’s online store.

Google Pixel 2 Availability

Pixel 2, Unlocked, 64GB, Just Black: Available for October 17 Launch

Pixel 2, Unlocked, 128GB, Just Black: Available for October 17 Launch

Pixel 2, Unlocked, 64GB, Clearly White: Ships in 5-6 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Unlocked, 128GB, Clearly White: Ships in 3-4 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 64GB, Just Black: Ships in 6-7 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 128GB, Just Black: Ships in 4-5 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 64GB, Clearly White: Ships in 4-5 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 128GB, Clearly White: Ships in 4-5 weeks with new order

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 64GB, Kinda Blue: Out of Stock

Pixel 2, Verizon-Locked, 128GB, Kinda Blue: Out of Stock

Google Pixel 2 XL Availability

Pixel 2 XL, Unlocked, 64GB, Just Black: Ships in 2-3 weeks with new order

Pixel 2 XL, Unlocked, 128GB, Just Black: Ships in 2-3 weeks with new order

Pixel 2 XL, Unlocked, 64GB, Black & White: Out of Stock

Pixel 2 XL, Unlocked, 128GB, Black & White: Out of Stock

Pixel 2 XL, Verizon-Locked, 64GB, Just Black: Ships in 6-7 weeks with new order

Pixel 2 XL, Verizon-Locked, 128GB, Just Black: Ships in 5-6 weeks with new order

Pixel 2 XL, Verizon-Locked, 64GB, Black & White: Out of Stock

Pixel 2 XL, Verizon-Locked, 128GB, Black & White: Out of Stock