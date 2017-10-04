October 4 isn’t just the day after Mean Girls Day. It also happens to be National Taco Day.

And of course National Taco Day wouldn’t be complete if the nation’s favorite taco chain didn’t take part.

To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is offering a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set today, which includes four tacos of your choosing. The tacos included are favorites like Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos, and of course the classic Crunchy taco.

Read: Taco Bell Jumps From Fast Food to Fast Fashion with Forever 21

The prices aren’t the only thing getting into the festive spirit—Taco Bell also has themed wrapping and boxing to highlight the special day.

'Tis the season for tacos. Celebrate with our exclusive #NationalTacoDay Gift Set, four classic tacos for $5. Available October 4 only. pic.twitter.com/GxcsUm2WhK

— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Taco Bell has pushed the promo on social media too, even creating a special animated ad, the “classic tale” of “Glen and the Magic Taco.” Taco fans can participate in the action as well, with special “TacoGrams” the retailer has created.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhwqKUfRSio&w=640&h=390]

And for the true Taco connoisseur, Thrillist reports that a lucky few are being treated to an exclusive, five course dinner at Taco Bell’s “top secret test kitchen” at its headquarters in California.

Live más.