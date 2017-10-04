How to Pre-Order Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google unveiled two new smartphones on Wednesday called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. And they’re available for pre-order now.

Google’s new Pixel devices share many of the same features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a fast-charging battery. Their designs are also similar, though the Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch display, compared to the 6-inch screen for the Pixel 2 XL. Aside from that, the devices have new high-end cameras that can take higher-quality photos and are compatible with Google Assistant, a virtual tool that helps users do everything from set reminders to control smart home devices like light bulbs and thermostats.

But all of that comes at a price. And at a starting price of $649, the Google Pixel 2 is by no means cheap. The Pixel 2 XL’s top-line price of $949 puts it dangerously close to the starting price on Apple’s upcoming iPhone X, which starts at $999.

But if you’re just fine spending that kind of cash and want to get your hands on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL when they’re available on Oct. 17, here’s how:

How to Pre-Order Google Pixel 2

You can pre-order the Pixel 2 through Google’s online store.

To do so, choose the 5-inch Google Pixel 2 option and select the unlocked version or one that’s locked to Verizon. The unlocked version lets you bring the Pixel 2 to any carrier network, while Verizon’s model locks the phone down and only allow it to work on that carrier’s network.

Pixel 2 pre-orders come in three colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue. However, if you choose the unlocked version, you can only choose Just Black or Clearly White.

Next up, choose whether you want 64GB or 128GB of storage. But be aware that the 12GB model costs $100 more, pushing the Pixel 2’s price to $749.

If you have a trade-in, you can offset some of the Pixel 2’s cost by turning in your old, working-condition smartphone to Google. However, trade-in values vary depending on the smartphone turned in with your purchase. Google is offering up to $410 for trade-ins.

Finally, Google is offering a warranty called Preferred Care for the Pixel 2 that costs $129 and that can be added to your cart.

Lastly you must decide whether to buy the smartphone outright or pay over a 24-month period via Google Store Financing. Be aware, however, that Google Store Financing requires a credit check.

How to Pre-Order Google Pixel 2 XL

The process is nearly identical for the Google Pixel 2 XL, but there are a few differences you should know about.

In Google’s online store, choose Pixel 2 XL. It starts at $849, or $200 more than Pixel 2.

Again, you’ll need to choose whether you want an unlocked or Verizon-locked version.

Unlike the Pixel 2, both Pixel 2 XL colors—Just Black and Black & White—are available for both the unlocked and the Verizon version.

Like the Pixel 2, the XL model has 64GB of storage as standard, but you can upgrade to 128GB for $100 more. You can also trade-in an old device for a rebate of up to $410. Preferred Care is also available for $129.

When you’re ready, you can again opt to buy the Pixel 2 XL at full price or pay over a 24-month period.