Google has a new web-connected speaker that the company pitches as tiny enough to sit on top of a nightstand or on the kitchen table without being an eyesore.

The search giant revealed the new Google Home Mini speaker, a smaller version of its voice-controlled Google Home speaker, during its Pixel media event Wednesday in San Francisco.

The Google Home Mini, which resembles a small button-shaped pillow, comes in a corral red, chalk white, and charcoal black. It costs $50 and will be available in stores on Oct. 19 (pre-orders start today). The Home Mini’s diminutive size makes it competitor to Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker, the smaller alternative to the original Echo speaker.

Like its bigger cousin, the Google Home, the Home Mini and its voice assistant responds to questions, play music, and change the volume.

Isabelle Olsson, Google’s lead designer for Home hardware, said four LED lights embedded in the speaker can light up to show you if it ready to listen to voice commands. In addition to waking it up by voice, its assistant can be triggered by tapping on the device.

The sound can also be controlled by tapping on the speaker.

Same help, smaller size. Introducing the new Google Home Mini. pic.twitter.com/spyE3sS4UH — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

The speaker’s circular shape helps it project sounds in 360-degrees, Olsson said.