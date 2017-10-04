Google has upgraded its virtual reality headset.

The search giant revealed an updated Daydream View VR headset during its Pixel media event Wednesday in San Francisco. The newer Daydream View is lighter than its predecessor that was released last year and comes with an improved lens.

The new headset costs $100, $20 more than the original version.

Like the original, the new Daydream View requires a compatible Android-powered phone to operate—similar to the competing Samsung Gear VR headset. Such mobile-phone operated VR headsets are less powerful than more expensive versions like Facebook’s fb Oculus Rift, the HTC Vive, or Samsung’s recently announced HMD Odyssey VR headset, which must be tethered to personal computers to operate.

Dream with your eyes open. Meet the new Google Daydream View. pic.twitter.com/OtxcM1AL5e — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

Google has also partnered with cinema company IMAX so that Daydream View owners can watch certain IMAX 3D movies for free via the Google Play Movies streaming media service, said Juston Payne, Google’s hardware product manager. He also bragged that there are now over 250 virtual reality apps built for the headset versus only 25 when the first version debuted.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Payne did not say when the new Daydream Views, to come in fog (grey), charcoal (black), and coral (red), will be available.