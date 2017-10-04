Brainstorm Health: Obesity and Cancer, Mylan Stock Soars, Online Doctor Ratings

Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

As far as public health threats go, there are few that carry as many multifaceted risks as obesity does. The condition is linked to everything from high blood pressure (and its associate cardiovascular health disorders) to metabolic illnesses like diabetes. But obesity is also a significant factor in certain types of cancer—and those cancers are on the rise, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The U.S. has made remarkable progress in the war on cancer over the last several decades. For instance, a study released Tuesday finds that death rates from breast cancer have fallen nearly 40%. However, even though overall cancer diagnoses have been on the decline, obesity-related cancers are on the rise, encompassing 40% of all diagnosed cancers in the U.S. in 2014. These include cancers such as stomach, liver, pancreas, kidney, and nine other cancers.

“[This] report shows in some cancers we’re going in the wrong direction,” said the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat during a media call Tuesday.

