No essay today! I’m sliding into a couple of mental health days and handing the reins over to Fortune’s Stacy Jones and Laura Entis who will take you to the end of the week.

Stacy, who is familiar to many of you already, is also Fortune’s lead data editor, so I expect she will be dropping some knowledge along those lines.

But I wanted to take a moment to thank Laura, who has been raceAhead’s utterly unflappable editor for the last six months. She’s leaving Fortune for her next great adventure, and she will be greatly missed. Laura brings sensitivity, insight, and grace to her work, and has saved me from myself more times than I can count. And, when the subject matter is challenging, as it often is, it has been such a comfort to have her on the other end of the line.

Her work is here, follow her here.

Thanks to both of them, and to all of you.

Next week, when we’re back together, I’ll be reporting from Fortune’s Most Powerful Women 2017, and I’ve got some good stuff planned. Follow the action here.

Finally, there is one other conference-related matter that you may want to bookmark. Next March, global business leaders will be working closely with design and architecture titans at the 2018 Brainstorm Design Conference in Singapore. It’s an unprecedented event, organized jointly by the editorial teams behind Fortune, Time, and Wallpaper* magazines, with the support of the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) and Singapore Economic Development Board. While design thinking as a driver of business innovation will be top of mind, so will inter-disciplinary solutions for the many urgent issues the world now faces. Click through for the speakers and the working sessions, you’ll get smarter just reading it.