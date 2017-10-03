This Mean Girls Day, the Movie's Cast Is Raising Money for Las Vegas Victims

It’s October 3rd—the day when fans of the movie Mean Girls take to the interweb and flood it with pithy memes. This year, however, is a little bit different. The movie’s cast is using the day to launch a fundraiser for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 59 people and injured at least 515.

Actors Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett, and Daniel Franzese put out a video Tuesday to promote the campaign. Their goal: $3 donations to raise $300,000.

The group, which launched the campaign on the fundraising site GoFundMe, is working with the National Compassion Fund (NCF), a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. This organization collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and the terror attacks on September 11th.

All of the funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF at the completion of this campaign.

Following the mass shooting, a number of organizations and companies, including Uber, Lyft, and Allegiant Airlines have taken action to help victims. Uber and Lyft have been giving free rides to and from local hospitals and blood donation centers.

Discount carrier Allegiant Airlines, which is based in Las Vegas, announced Tuesday it will offer free flights to family members of victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting, so they can be with their wounded loved ones.