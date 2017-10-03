Allegiant Airlines Offers Free Flights to Families of Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Allegiant Airlines has announced it will offer free flights to family members of victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting, so they can be with their wounded loved ones.

The discount carrier, which is based in Las Vegas, made a similar offer last year after the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Families who want to take advantage of the offer should email the airline at communications@allegiantair.com to make arrangements.

The carrier is also allowing people who had planned to head to Vegas this week the opportunity to change their plans without incurring a penalty.

“Las Vegas is Allegiant’s hometown, and on this tragic day we are heartbroken but gratified to see the world rally around our community with so much support and love,” the airline said in a post on its Facebook page.