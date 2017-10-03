If the rumors are true, Google Pixel 2 is the worst-kept secret in the technology industry right now.

Over the last several months, rumors have been swirling around Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The handsets, which are expected to be unveiled at the company’s press event on Wednesday, will likely be pitched by Google as the ideal alternative to Apple’s AAPL iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Google also likes to position its Pixel line as the best option for Android purists who want a full-on Google experience without third-party companies adding their own skin atop its software.

Google GOOGL has remained silent about its Pixel plans, but the rumor mill is churning out reports at a rapid clip. And given how so many reports now match up, it’s highly likely the following features will find their way to Google’s new Pixels when they’re announced on Tuesday.

Display Differences

According to reports, Google’s Pixel 2 will come with a full-HD display measuring 5 inches diagonally. That’s substantially smaller than the 6-inch display Google is expected to deliver in the company’s Pixel 2 XL. According to reports, the Pixel 2 XL’s screen will also have a higher resolution, called Quad HD, that will make pictures and videos look crisper than you’d find in the Pixel 2.

Design Differences

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are rumored to have been designed by LG and HTC, with each company taking responsibility for one of the models. Therefore, there’s some expectation that Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL could come with slightly different designs.

That was bolstered on Tuesday, when serial leaker Evan Blass published press images of what he said, are the real Pixel 2 handsets.

The Pixel 2 XL has smaller bezels than the Pixel 2, making it look more like the iPhone X than a traditional smartphone, Blass’ leak suggests. It’ll also come with a wider screen, when in landscape mode, than the Pixel 2. All of that translates to the Pixel 2 feeling a bit more like an older smartphone than the Pixel 2 XL.

Beyond that, however, there aren’t expected to be many differences.

Similar Power Under the Hood

Google is planning to bundle the Qualcomm QCOM Snapdragon 835 in both the Pixel 2 models, putting its power on par with other popular Android handsets like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Additionally, Google is expected to offer two versions of the Pixel 2, with one offering 64GB of storage and the other topping out at 128GB.

An Eye on Software

Both Google Pixel 2 models will run on the company’s new Android Oreo operating system, reports say. The operating system is a minor upgrade over last year’s Android Nougat, but according to Google, it comes with efficiencies that will speed up its apps. It also includes some multitasking improvements to help users do two things at once.

Special Features

There might not be many special features in the Pixel 2 line, but reports say Google is planning to offer a “squeeze” feature that will activate certain software functions when users squeeze the sides of its smartphones. The Pixel 2 should also come with dual front speakers to enhance its sound, and unlike the iPhone X, Google is planning to bundle a fingerprint sensor in its handsets.

Price and Availability

Google is expected to sell its Pixel 2 for $649 for the 64GB option and $749 for the 128GB version. It’ll make it available later this month. The Google Pixel 2 XL, however, will start at $849 for the 64GB model, according to reports, and jump to $949 for the 128GB option. Google might not start selling that version until November.