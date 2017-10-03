Gabby Giffords on Las Vegas, Sheryl Sandberg’s and Kevin Scott’s Unexpected Hobbies

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Fortune's Most Powerful Women share their best advice, Microsoft's CTO has a new project to promote women in tech, and we look for wise words in the aftermath of the tragedy in Las Vegas. Have a peaceful Tuesday.
• No words. Given the horrific news from Las Vegas late Sunday night, it's been difficult to focus on anything else. As everyone now knows, at least 58 people were killed when Stephen Paddock fired a hail of bullets into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. More than 500 people were injured.
While everyone from President Trump to Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton released statements on the shooting, I was particularly stuck by the words of a woman who knows the toll of gun violence intimately.
Former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was the target of an assassination attempt by a gunman in 2011, offered her condolences for the victims of the attack—then issued a call to action.
"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation," she said. "This must stop—we must stop this." She urged members of Congress to "find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."
"I know they got into politics for the same reason I did—to make a difference, to get things done," she said. "Now is the time to take positive action to keep America safer. Do not wait. The nation is counting on you."Fortune
• Picture perfect. In addition to holding down a "day job" as CTO of Microsoft, Kevin Scott has spent the past year or so working on a fascinating project: photographing women in technology. Scott, a longtime hobbyist photographer, took a moment to talk to me about why he decided to launch the series—including his wish to shine a light on the real women who make your tech work every day (not just the billionaire founders) and to provide more role models for his daughter and other kids. Fortune
• Your morning motivation. Feeling like you could use a little guidance this morning? I know I could. We asked the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women to share their best advice. Here's what they had to say: Fortune
• Bertram bounces. Jo Bertram, the woman who built Uber's business in the U.K., has left the company on the eve of key talks with regulators to save its London operating license. Fortune
• A sobering stat. Kristina Jones has now raised more than $1 million for her legal tech startup Court Buddy. Shockingly, she is only the 14th ever African American female founder to raise that amount, according to this Forbes interview. Forbes
• Sweating with Sandberg. After two hit books and countless media appearances, you may think you know everything there is know about Sheryl Sandberg. Okay, but have you heard that she taught step aerobics in college—"silver leotard, leg warmers, shiny headband, and all?" The Facebook COO shared that gem and few other little-known facts about her life with Fortune: Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Sandhya Venkatachalam has joined Social Capital as a partner leading growth investing. Previously, she was one of the founding partners at private investment firm Centerview Capital.
• Barra goes electric. In this op-ed, GM chief Mary Barra writes about her company's sustainability goals for the next quarter century—including expanding its fleet of electric cars, which it hopes to grow by least 20 new models by 2023. GreenMoney
• Nordstrom plugs plus-size. Nordstrom is calling on top clothing brands to add more plus-size items. The company is also testing new ways of positioning those pieces in stores, including grouping them together to make them more accessible to shoppers. Fortune
• Hollywood it list. This year's Vanity Fair's New Establishment list is studded with big names—including Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, Spark Capital's Megan Quinn, and Anne and Susan Wojcicki (CEOs of 23andMe and YouTube, respectively). Vanity Fair
