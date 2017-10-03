Gabby Giffords on Las Vegas, Sheryl Sandberg’s and Kevin Scott’s Unexpected Hobbies

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• No words. Given the horrific news from Las Vegas late Sunday night, it's been difficult to focus on anything else. As everyone now knows, at least 58 people were killed when Stephen Paddock fired a hail of bullets into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. More than 500 people were injured.

While everyone from President Trump to Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton released statements on the shooting, I was particularly stuck by the words of a woman who knows the toll of gun violence intimately.

Former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was the target of an assassination attempt by a gunman in 2011, offered her condolences for the victims of the attack—then issued a call to action.

"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation," she said. "This must stop—we must stop this." She urged members of Congress to "find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."

"I know they got into politics for the same reason I did—to make a difference, to get things done," she said. "Now is the time to take positive action to keep America safer. Do not wait. The nation is counting on you." Fortune