Paul Otellini, who served as Intel’s fifth CEO from 2005 to 2013, died on Monday in his sleep, according to Intel. He was 66.

Otellini, who succeeded Craig Barrett, was the first Intel intc CEO who was not an engineer. Otellini clearly could sell though: He is credited with winning in the coveted business of making chips for the Apple’s aapl PC business in 2005. Until then, Apple had used PowerPC processors designed by an IBM-Apple-Motorola alliance, in its computers.

“He was a salesman at heart,” said Patrick Moorhead, president of Moor Insights & Strategy, an Austin-based research firm. “Otellini steered the company as CEO through some rough times with many layoffs due to competitive pressures and then led the company to dominate in PCs and servers.”

Intel intc generated more revenue during Otellini’s eight years at the helm than the company had in its previous 45 years combined, according to The Atlantic. The year before he was named CEO, Intel logged $34 billion in sales. In 2012, the year he announced his plan to retire, sales had soared to $53 billion. On the other hand, critics say that Intel on his watch largely missed out on the mobile revolution

“We are deeply saddened by Paul’s passing. He was the relentless voice of the customer in a sea of engineers, and he taught us that we only win when we put the customer first,” Brian Krzanich, his successor and current Intel CEO said in a statement.

Such sad news. Paul was a great leader for Intel, a strong partner, and a wonderful man to work with. Prayers. 🙏 https://t.co/ECvqlI2QS1 — 🍪Steven Sinofsky ॐ (@stevesi) October 3, 2017

A San Francisco native, Otellini received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of San Francisco in 1972 and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business two years later. He joined Intel that same year, steadily moving up the ranks to become executive vice president of sales and marketing in 1994.

After his retirement four years ago, Otellini supported the San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco General Hospital Foundation among other philanthropies. Otellini is survived by Sandy, his wife of 30 years, a son Patrick and daughter Alexis.