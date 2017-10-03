Beyond Words — CEO Daily, Tuesday, 3rd October

Top News

• Strong Data Drive Stocks to New Records

Global stocks hit new highs with the U.S. at the fore. The DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs, after the Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of business activity beat expectations, and Goldman Sachs came out with a bullish outlook for the economy. The 2-year Treasury yield hit 1.50% for the first time since 2008 after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the Fed wouldn’t need to wait for inflation to hit 2% before raising interest rates again. Kaplan said he was open-minded about raising rates in December, but said the Fed would “look hard” at the option. WSJ, subscription required

• Tesla Misses the Up-Ramp

Oops. Tesla produced a measly 160 Model 3s in September, badly missing Elon Musk’s forecast of 1,500. It blamed “production bottlenecks”, specifically, a handful of manufacturing subsystems at its assembly plant in Fremont and at its “Gigafactory” battery plant in Nevada. Tesla needs to generate cash flow from the Model 3 on schedule, or else risk having to ask the markets for yet more capital. After a strong rally earlier in the year, the company’s shares have fallen 12% in the last two weeks and lost 1.6% after the bell Monday. Elsewhere, GM said it would introduce 20 new all-electric vehicles by 2023, of which two will come in the next 18 months . Fortune

• Goldman Prepares to Start the Music

Goldman Sachs may set up a new trading operation dedicated to Bitcoin and its ilk. The bank told The Wall Street Journal the move was a response to client interest in cryptocurrency. The massed ranks of Wall Street’s anti-money laundering and compliance teams fell into a choreographed swoon reminiscent of the glory days of Busby Berkeley. It’s just over 10 years since Citigroup’s Chuck Prince said of subprime that “as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance.” If Goldman does go ahead, at least it will be clear who struck up the band. Less controversially, but in similar vein, Goldman’s asset management division said it would absorb the cost of external research under the EU’s new MiFID rules—another decision likely to be an industry trend-setter in the sector in Europe. Fortune

• Fears’R’Us

Shares in Nordstrom fell nearly 7% after the New York Post reported that the company’s plans to go private were in trouble. Private equity group Leonard Green & Partners is reportedly struggling to raise finance for the buyout, with Wall Street wary of lending to traditional retailers ahead of what for many will be a make-or-break holiday season. The collapse of Toys’R’Us, which was caused to a large degree by overloading its balance sheet with debt through a leveraged buyout, appears to have prompted second thoughts among potential lenders. New York Post