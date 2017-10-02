Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GoogleGoogle Eyes Apple-Like Certification Program for Smartphone Accessories
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Las Vegas ShootingHow Did the Las Vegas Gunman Get His Hands on a Weapon of War?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Nobel Prize Winners, Shire Sues Allergan, Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Simpsons Puerto Rico
Courtesy of FOX
simpsons

The Simpsons’ Season Premiere Included a Call to Action for Puerto Rico

Emily Price
2:28 PM ET

The Simpsons used its season premiere this weekend to remind viewers that Puerto Rico is still in need of help after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

The episode ended with the cast of the show holding up the Puerto Rican flag. Viewers were directed to make donations to One American Appeal, Save the Children, and UNICEF. In the image, Marge holds up a sign reading “UNIDO,” Spanish for United.

As Vanity Fair notes, the message of unity was emphasized by how the cast members were presented. Bart, who is also holding the flag, is being held up by notorious bully Nelson, and Homer is being held up by his sister’s in law, Patty and Selma, whom he doesn’t have a positive relationship with on the show.

The episode kicked off the Simpson’s 29th season. The Game of Thrones-themed show was titled “The Serfsons” and took place during medieval times in “Springtieldia.” The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on FOX.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE