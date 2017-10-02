The Simpsons used its season premiere this weekend to remind viewers that Puerto Rico is still in need of help after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

The episode ended with the cast of the show holding up the Puerto Rican flag. Viewers were directed to make donations to One American Appeal, Save the Children, and UNICEF. In the image, Marge holds up a sign reading “UNIDO,” Spanish for United.

As Vanity Fair notes , the message of unity was emphasized by how the cast members were presented. Bart, who is also holding the flag, is being held up by notorious bully Nelson, and Homer is being held up by his sister’s in law, Patty and Selma, whom he doesn’t have a positive relationship with on the show.

The episode kicked off the Simpson’s 29th season. The Game of Thrones -themed show was titled “The Serfsons” and took place during medieval times in “Springtieldia.” The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on FOX.