Careers
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GoogleGoogle Eyes Apple-Like Certification Program for Smartphone Accessories
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Las Vegas ShootingHow Did the Las Vegas Gunman Get His Hands on a Weapon of War?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Nobel Prize Winners, Shire Sues Allergan, Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Variety of Beer glasses
Jack Andersen Getty Images
Beer

How You Can Apply to Be a Professional Beer Taster

Emily Price
3:22 PM ET

If you really love your beer, we may have found the perfect job for you. Meantime Brewing in London is looking for someone to fill the role of professional beer taster. The part-time gig would require you to come in for a few hours each Friday and drink a few beers.

If that sounds like your normal Friday afternoon (although the above would take place Friday mornings), then you’ll be pleased to know the gig comes with compensation in the form of a “competitive rate” as well as “beer benefits.”

Just liking beer isn’t enough to score you the job. Lonely Planet notes you’ll also need to know enough about beer to provide objective feedback about various beer styles, as well as differentiate between different beers. For instance, you’ll need to be able to distinguish between Fuggles and Cascade hops, and know your chocolate malt from your dark malt.

Ready to apply? Meantime is narrowing down its search by asking applicants to write a 30-word post on LinkedIn explaining why they’re perfect for the job, tagging it #pickmemeantime. The brewery will pick three of those applicants that they’ll bring together for a final beer tasting round.

You can check out the full job listing (also on LinkedIn) here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE