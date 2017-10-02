Briefing
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on Oct. 2, 2017. Ethan Miller—Getty Images
Las Vegas Shooting

How To Make Sure Your Loved Ones in Las Vegas are Okay

Chris Morris
10:45 AM ET

Many Americans didn't hear about the deadly shootings in Las Vegas until they checked out the news this morning—and after processing the horror of the event, no doubt their thoughts turned to friends and loved ones in the area.

More than 50 people were killed and more than 400 were sent to local hospitals after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel at people attending the Route 91 Festival across the street.

To help people determine the status of friends and family, Facebook has activated its safety check-in feature. And the city of Las Vegas has set up a toll-free line at 1-866-535-5654 for families looking to locate missing loved ones.

It's also a good idea to check the Twitter, Instagram, or other social media feeds of friends who live in or are visiting the area, as some people don't use check in services, but may post private updates informing people of their status.

