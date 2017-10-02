mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las Vagas ShootingDespite Reports, Las Vegas Shooting Wasn’t the Deadliest in U.S. History
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Term SheetSocial Capital Hires a Partner to Lead Its New Growth Unit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SamsungThe U.S. Supreme Court Just Rejected Samsung’s Latest Appeal
TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2016 - Day 3
Whitney Wolfe, Co-founder and CEO of Bumble.  Noam Galai — Getty Images for TechCrunch
Bumble

Swipe for Professional Connections With Bumble’s New Networking App

Natasha Bach
9:13 AM ET

Now the Bumble app can get you more than just a date.

The female-first dating app is breaking into career networking with the launch of Bumble Bizz. Similar to its dating counterpart, the app seeks to make networking easier and more efficient.

Read: LinkedIn Suffers a Big Legal Setback Over Data

To use Bumble Bizz, users create a LinkedIn-style digital resume. You can upload education and professional experience details, write a professional bio, and note what kind of opportunities you’re looking for. There’s also a skills section to list talents and awards, and the option to include examples from your portfolio. The app can be used for general networking, job seeking, or even mentoring.

While Bumble Bizz can be accessed within the Bumble app, it functions separately. Nevertheless, it will use the same swiping approach as the dating app, allowing users to swipe right on those they’re interested in speaking with further. Women will also still be the ones who have to make the first move by sending a message, maintaining Bumble’s focus on empowering women.

Read: Bumble Introduces New SuperSwipe That Is Just Like Tinder’s Super Like

Bumble has more than 21 million users around the world and has facilitated more than 350 million women-led first moves. With the launch of Bumble Bizz, the company says it wants to “empower women to have the confidence to make the first move within a professional environment." For the time being, Bumble Bizz is only available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, France, and Germany.

Oh, and Bumble will be using the new feature itself to look for potential new employees. So if you’re hoping to get a job at the female-first company, it might be a good idea to get on Bumble Bizz and start swiping.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE