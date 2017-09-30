National Coffee Day May Be Over — But You Can Still Get Free Coffee

Friday's National Coffee Day came and went, but one company is extending the deadline over the weekend — and that comes with a perk.

Krispy Kreme has decided to turn National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend, and that means customers can get a free cup of coffee until stores close Sunday, Oct. 1.

The offer includes "one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day," meaning guests can cash in on the deal each day of the weekend. The only caveat is that it can only be redeemed at a Krispy Kreme store — grocery or convenience stores are not valid, the donut chain stipulates.

Additionally, a few unfortunate locations are not participating in the offer. They include: all Connecticut stores within casinos, Wichita, Kan., Springfield, Miss., Branson, Miss., and two locations in Florence, S.C.

But there is good news for donut-lovers north of the border: the deal also includes locations within Canada.